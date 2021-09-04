CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Hernando is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Hernando (MS) Weather Channel
Hernando (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HERNANDO, MS) A sunny Saturday is here for Hernando, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hernando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bmb12j600

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hernando (MS) Weather Channel

Hernando (MS) Weather Channel

Hernando, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

