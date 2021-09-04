CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinton, LA

Franklinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0bmb0xTh00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton, LA
367
Followers
579
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinton, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Franklinton

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy