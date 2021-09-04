CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsoms, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(NEWSOMS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newsoms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

