Beverly Hills, FL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BEVERLY HILLS, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Beverly Hills, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly Hills:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bmb0s4400

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel

Beverly Hills, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

