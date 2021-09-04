CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Maxton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bmb0rBL00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

