CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, MS

Sun forecast for Carthage — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(CARTHAGE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carthage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carthage:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0bmb0qIc00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

Carthage, MS
383
Followers
578
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Carthage, MSPosted by
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Carthage — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CARTHAGE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carthage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy