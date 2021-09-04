CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, WV

Weather Forecast For Inwood

Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

INWOOD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bmb0omO00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

