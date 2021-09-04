CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairburn

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FAIRBURN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bmb0hbJ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn, GA
Fairburn, GAPosted by
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Fairburn

(FAIRBURN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairburn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

