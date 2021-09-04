CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash Weather Forecast

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bmb0gia00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

