Okatie, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Okatie

Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

OKATIE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bmb0ex800

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Okatie

(OKATIE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Okatie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Okatie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OKATIE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Okatie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

