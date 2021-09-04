CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, AL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, AL) A sunny Saturday is here for Lincoln, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0bmb0TC100

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Lincoln, AL
147
Followers
581
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Thursday, September 9: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, September 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 12: Sunny during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy