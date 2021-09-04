CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellijay, GA

Saturday sun alert in Ellijay — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ELLIJAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellijay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellijay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0bmb0RQZ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

