Kings Mountain, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

 7 days ago

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bmb0BYB00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kings Mountain, NC
372
Followers
583
Post
15K+
Views
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Kings Mountain, NC
(KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kings Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

