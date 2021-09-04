CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Home Depot’s Hubspace smart home line has me both excited and worried

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Depot has announced its own line of smart home products, called Hubspace, as the home improvement giant looks to take its place among the ever-growing number of companies looking to make a mark in the rapidly expanding market. The announcement of a new lineup of budget-priced products is exciting, especially given the number of them – more than 20 products in total – but it also stirs a tinge of worry.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Smart Lighting#Smart Devices#Smart Speakers#Home Depot#Iphone#Wi Fi#Homekit#The Home Depot#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Checking In on Home Depot and Lowe's

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Motley Fool analyst John Rotonti, with host Nick Sciple, returns to the show to take a look at Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) recent earnings reports. Which one is a better investment for the "value" or "growth" investor? Do they pass the David Gardner "snap" test?
Electronicswccftech.com

You Can Literally Buy 2 Smart Plugs for Just $13.59 Today

BN-LINK is offering two Wi-Fi plugs for a measly price of just $13.59. This deal puts each plug at just $6.80. Bring 2 Smart Plugs into Your Home for a Low Price of Just $13.59. Smart plug is a great starting point of making your home smarter. And right now,...
ElectronicsPopular Science

Weather the seasons with the best smart thermostat

Heating and cooling bills can quickly skyrocket if you don’t have a systematic method for controlling your HVAC. It would be nice if something could monitor the temperature for you, wouldn’t it? Good news, smart home thermostats do just that and a whole lot more. Forgot to turn the AC off? Do it on your way to work. Coming home from a ski weekend? Turn up the heat when you’re an hour from home.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Leviton's second-generation Decora Dimmer review: Wi-Fi connected HomeKit switches

Any smart home can benefit from great physical controls. The second-generation Leviton devices are just that, with reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, easy setup, and native support for Apple HomeKit. Leviton's new line of HomeKit-compatible devices was launched in March and included several different devices. There are in-wall switches, in-wall dimmers, smart...
imore.com

Best HomeKit-compatible locks for renters 2021

Envious of all of the smart home convenience that your homeowning friends and family enjoy? Then you need one of the best HomeKit locks for renters! These locks offer extra peace of mind through notifications and remote controls, plus they work with other HomeKit devices for renters — like light bulbs, in automation and scenes. Whether securing your front door or protecting packages, these are the best HomeKit locks for renters.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Which smart lights should you use with Alexa?

We’ve talked before about how Alexa is one of the best voice assistants for smart homes, thanks to its broad compatibility with smart devices, which includes hundreds of brands and thousands of products. But that can also be a challenge when the time comes to pick the right product for your home.
Technologystaceyoniot.com

Here’s the perfect situation for a smart button in your home

On our most recent IoT Podcast episode, Brent called in with a question to make life a little easier in his smart home. He has a reading lamp in his bedroom that he can control with either a switch or a digital assistant. But he’s looking for a solution to quietly control it while he’s in bed. That means no voice controls and he’d prefer not to use an app either since his phone isn’t always within arm’s reach.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Eufy vs Arlo: which home security camera system is best for you?

Creating a network of security cameras that lets you keep an eye on your home even when you’re not around is easier and more affordable than ever before. Once the only option was traditional CCTV systems, which are expensive, need to be professionally installed and leave you with wires trailing all over your home.
TechnologyCNET

Best home security systems: Comcast Xfinity, Vivint, SimpliSafe and more

Home security is evolving. Over the past 15 years, professional systems such as ADT have been forced to make room for more affordable DIY alternatives from disruptors like Wyze and Ring. Meanwhile, internet-connected gadgets -- like smart locks, cameras and video doorbells -- have captured our imaginations, giving rise to the expectation that security will also make your home smarter.
ElectronicsCNET

Nest Doorbell vs. Ring 4: Finding the best video doorbell for you

Video doorbells are entering their renaissance in 2021. Sure, Ring popularized doorbell cams starting in 2014, before being bought by Amazon for a whopping $1 billion a few years later. But the video doorbell market is only reaching maturity now: for the first time, you have a wide range of products, from super affordable options to pricey, feature-rich alternatives -- and from a variety of companies, including tech giants and upstart startups.
ElectronicsZDNet

The best smart lock 2021: Business and home use

No longer do you have to worry about who has the keys to your home or business. With the best smart locks for business and home use, you can go digital for better accessibility and even greater convenience. A smart door lock can work alone or integrate with your smart home security system to ensure that the keys to your castle are always in the right hands.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best smart home devices: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever device you buy...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Philips Hue Has A Bunch Of New Smart Lighting For Your Home

When you think of smart lighting systems, there’s a good chance Philips Hue pops into your head. If you’re looking to furnish your home with more of their smart lights or maybe get started, you’ll be very interested to learn that the company has since announced a bunch of brand new lighting solutions.
Cell PhonesCNET

Home Depot releases its own smart home app

Home Depot and other big-box home improvement retailers sell a variety of smart home appliances and accessories. Most come with their own app, but not every smart device has natural integration with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Now, Home Depot's Hubspace app aims to fill in the gaps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy