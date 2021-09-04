Home Depot’s Hubspace smart home line has me both excited and worried
Home Depot has announced its own line of smart home products, called Hubspace, as the home improvement giant looks to take its place among the ever-growing number of companies looking to make a mark in the rapidly expanding market. The announcement of a new lineup of budget-priced products is exciting, especially given the number of them – more than 20 products in total – but it also stirs a tinge of worry.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0