Laurel, DE

Weather Forecast For Laurel

Posted by 
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAUREL, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bmb04SL00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

