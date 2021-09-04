CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Weather Forecast

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0bmb02gt00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

