Red Springs Daily Weather Forecast

RED SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.