Red Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Red Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

RED SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bmb00vR00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

