Quincy, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Quincy

Posted by 
Quincy (FL) Weather Channel
Quincy (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(QUINCY, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Quincy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quincy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bmaznpS00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quincy (FL) Weather Channel

Quincy (FL) Weather Channel

Quincy, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

