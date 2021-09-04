CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

World Beard Day: Upgrade facial hair care with these oils, blades and more

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
If you have facial hair – or know someone who does – World Beard Day was made for you. On Saturday, Sept. 4, celebrate those who enjoy taking care of their beard, which can sometimes feel like a full-time job. There are many hair care items such as oils, brushes and shampoo and conditioner combos that can smooth out the maintenance process. And if you’re new the beard game, there are subscription box services and other online guides that can help build your product list.

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com
