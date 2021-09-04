Weather Forecast For New York
NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
