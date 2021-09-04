CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

Blytheville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bmazOxP00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

