Long Island weather: Chance of showers Sunday, sunny Labor Day
There's a chance of rain Sunday but the Labor Day skies are expected to be sunny — eventually — after a mostly cloudy morning, according to the National Weather Service. The odds that any storms, expected to push east from Kansas and merge with a rain-delivering low pressure system in central Canada, could occur on Long Island are 20% — except on Sunday night, when the chances rise to 30%, the weather service and its Weather Prediction Center said.www.newsday.com
