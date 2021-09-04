Long Island weather: Chance of showers Sunday, sunny Labor Day

It's been a mild start to the weekend across southeast Wisconsin with temperatures sitting in the mid 80s under hazy sunshine. However, there's a cold front looming in northern Wisconsin that will drop into our neck of the woods overnight tonight. This front looks to stall out in southern Wisconsin or along the WI/IL border on Sunday, which could lead to a few isolated showers or storms. There's a small chance (20%) for a couple isolated showers or a storms well after midnight into Sunday morning north of I-94, however there's a strong cap in place so showers and storms may struggle to develop until midday Sunday.