Henderson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Henderson

Posted by 
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HENDERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bmazCMh00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

