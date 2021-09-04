Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



