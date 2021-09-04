Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
