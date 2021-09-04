East. Grand Forks Daily Weather Forecast

EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 28 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.