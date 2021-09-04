CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Springs, NV

Saturday has sun for Indian Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 7 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bmayqL200

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

