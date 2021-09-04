4-Day Weather Forecast For Berlin
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
