Dalhart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DALHART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
