Lexington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEXINGTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
