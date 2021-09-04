4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Branch

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



