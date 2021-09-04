Park Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
