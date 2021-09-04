Hailey Daily Weather Forecast
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
