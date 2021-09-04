4-Day Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
