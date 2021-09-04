4-Day Weather Forecast For Romeo

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.