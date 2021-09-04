Newport Daily Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
