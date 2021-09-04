A rainy Saturday in Rensselaer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RENSSELAER, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Rensselaer, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rensselaer:

Saturday, September 4 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.