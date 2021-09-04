Medina Weather Forecast

MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



