CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coarsegold, CA

Saturday has sun for Coarsegold — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 7 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coarsegold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bmaxSJV00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
38
Followers
193
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coarsegold, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy