Daily Weather Forecast For Mendota
MENDOTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
