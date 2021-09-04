CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Pixel 5a isn’t launching in Europe. Here are 5 phones you can buy instead

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s Pixel 5a 5G is an excellent Android 11 smartphone for those on a budget. We’ve reviewed it and found that while the design was dull it was practical and compact, and benefits from the improved durability of IP67 water resistance. The camera performance also impressed with its reliability and low-light capabilities despite being on the older side. Finally, the battery life proved to be solid and long-lasting. The biggest weakness of the Pixel 5a is that it won’t be sold outside of the U.S. and Japan.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Europe#British#Motorola Edge#Amoled#Mint#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Unveiling seems imminent for the Samsung Galaxy M22 and its rumored 6000mAh battery

Samsung's Galaxy M series is a line of budget handsets available online only. Since earlier in the summer there has been speculation about the Galaxy M22. SamMobile reports that an official support page for the phone has been seen on Samsung's Russian website giving hope to those interested in the device that it might soon be unveiled. Rumored specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

If you’re in the market for a high performance tablet, then you need to check out the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet for $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular ticket price of $1,200 when you order it from Staples. This tablet features an extra large 12.3-inch display with touchscreen capabilities, a super fast Intel i5 processor, and an ultra-slim and lightweight design so you can take it with you everywhere you go. Whether you’re a creative professional or looking for a reliable student laptop, you’re sure to be impressed by the Surface Pro 7 tablet.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

As we return to our desks — at the office, at school, or at home — it’s the best time to invest in new hardware, like laptops and tablets. Check out the sales in these Chromebook deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, and student laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED touchscreen for $100 off. This little machine has everything you need for only $599, a significant discount from its original price of $699. Don’t let this awesome deal pass you by.
Cell Phonesdigitalcameraworld.com

Is this the future of camera phones? Control your phone with your face!

Google has recently released its fourth Android 12 beta release, rolling this update out to Google Pixel phones last week. Part of this update includes an interesting new feature that enables users to control their phones with their face via Google's Android Accessibility Suite. This is done via the front-facing camera, which is now able to read facial expressions and then perform certain tasks.
Cell PhonesCNET

Oppo says new under-screen camera will make its way to flagship phones

Oppo unveiled a new under-display camera tech on Thursday. The tech is set to make its way to the company's upcoming flagships, allowing them to hide selfie cameras under their display. The third-gen imaging tech, which the company claims is the "best under-screen camera solution," apparently delivers image quality that's much closer to that of a regular front-facing camera.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Here are the first official Pixel 5a 5G videos released today by Google

Google today unveiled the Pixel 5a. As you would expect, Google has dropped a couple of videos. One is a three-minute new product introduction while the other is a 30-second television commercial. The longer of the two, "Get to Know the Budget-Friendly Pixel 5a With 5G," starts by promoting the phone as the lowest priced 5G Pixel available.
SlashGear

Future OPPO phones will be using new under-screen camera and RGBW sensor

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung officially joined the bandwagon circling around under-display cameras (UDC), alternatively called under-screen or under-panel cameras. It isn’t the first to jump on it, though, with ZTE stealing the thunder by launching the first UDC-equipped phone last year. OPPO, however, was also one of the first to actually get its R&D engine running to create the perfect under-screen camera implementation.
BusinessANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Xiaomi product launch happening soon, here’s when

We’re not really what new product Xiaomi will introduce but the Chinese OEM has promised it will be an exciting moment for all of use. A Xiaomi product launch is happening on September 15, 2021, Wednesday. The announcement could be for the Mi Pad 5 and the new Mi 11T smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 was recently introduced. There was also the CyberDog which is the first robotic companion from Xiaomi. The MIX 4 was also revealed earlier with a Camera Under Panel technology.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

The best phones in the UK 2021

Our best phones in the UK list includes a diverse range of devices. There are some familiar names on this list, especially if you’ve looked at our choices for the best phones overall, but also handsets that are unique to the UK. These are the phones which offer everything you...
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

Google Pixel 6 Phones May Unblur Faces in Motion

Coming this fall, Google Pixel 6 series smartphones looks set to pack a neat feature to fix blurry faces captured in motion using the capabilities of the Tensor, Google’s own custom-built processor specifically designed for Pixel. Google’s flagship Pixel 6 camera design was leaked earlier in May, and Google officially...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first foldable phone we actually recommend

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is still expensive at $1,000, but it's a more viable option than previous foldables. It's an excellent phone all around, except for the short battery life. The screen is narrower than normal phones,...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

People can’t stop buying Samsung’s new foldable phones

It’s been over a week since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company is now focusing on actually selling these devices. Pre-orders are open for customers across the globe with the devices scheduled for release before the end of this month. Samsung wants...
Cell PhonesLight Stalking

Finally, Some More Google Pixel 6 Details to Share with You

We brought some preliminary news about the Google Pixel 6 a little while back and we’re here today with some more fresh info straight from The Verge. Of course, we’re talking about features – specifically, the Google Pixel 6’s ability to edit photos on the fly without the need for user input.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

This Week in Tech: Use your face to control your phone, Windows 11 Paint app, Intel Arc, and more

A lot happened in the tech world this past week. Google launched the Pixel 5a, we spotted a cool new accessibility feature in Android, Samsung executives addressed the ads situation in One UI, Microsoft showed off the new Paint app for Windows 11, and much more. In case you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief overview of all the significant developments in the tech world from this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy