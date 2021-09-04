4-Day Weather Forecast For Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



