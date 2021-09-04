4-Day Weather Forecast For Elizabeth
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
