Colville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
