4-Day Weather Forecast For Crossett

CROSSETT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 6 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



