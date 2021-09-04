CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taco Bell's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Is Getting Rave Reviews

By Steven John
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far, early tasters of Taco Bell's latest taco—the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco—have been positive in their reviews of the brand-new menu item. Sept. 2 marked the nationwide arrival of the "long-awaited" launch, as the fast-food chain called it in a recent press release. The taco-slash-sandwich hybrid, which sells for...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Tacos#Reviewer#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Mythicalchef#Morgoj#The Sandwich Taco#Unhealthiest Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Wendy's Chili

There are literally thousands of spots in the United States to grab a quick burger and fries. Wendy's is among them, with more than 6,500 outlets in the U.S. alone. But what does the place famous for its illustrated redheaded mascot, never-frozen burgers, and an endless string of humorous commercials featuring the late Dave Thomas, also offer that no other major competitor even so much as attempts: Chili. Go into virtually any Wendy's anywhere, and they'll have a hot cauldron of the homestyle favorite just waiting for a ladle to dip in to serve up a cup or bowl of beef, tomatoes, beans, and various other assorted vegetables and spices to a customer in need of a filled belly or warm-up.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Agree This Is The Worst Arby's Sandwich

In many fast food restaurants, there are a few staple items that consumers order again and again. However, it's just as interesting to figure out which particular menu options are being straight-up avoided by diners. Mashed surveyed 640 individuals in the U.S. to get the scoop on what some people deemed the least desirable sandwich at the fast food chain, Arby's. There was one clear winner (or loser, depending on how you look at things) — the Pecan Chicken Salad sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
Restaurantsgeekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

15 Secrets About Chick-fil-A Every Fan Needs to Know

For seven years running, Chick-fil-A has been the country's highest-ranked fast-food restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report—beating Domino's, KFC, and Starbucks. Despite slipping a point and enduring some negative press, the chain continues to expand and has a following that's only growing. Aside from selling delicious,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
RestaurantsCNN

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them

New York (CNN Business) — Taco Bell has a plan in place to recycle some of the 8 billion pounds of used sauce packets that go into US landfills every year. The fast food chain is rolling out a nationwide pilot program for customers to send used sauce packets back through the mail. The program, which was initially announced as a trial in April, was created with recycling company TerraCycle to "divert as many used sauce packets as possible away from landfills" and reuse them.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy