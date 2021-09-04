Trinidad Weather Forecast
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0