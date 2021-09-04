Daily Weather Forecast For Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



