Environment

A fantastic Saturday followed by a chance for showers on Sunday

By Tyler Ryan
WFMJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week has been much needed and well deserved after a very active August. The dry streak will continue into Saturday, with highs getting into the upper 70's and a mostly sunny sky early on. Clouds will begin to move in this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front,...

