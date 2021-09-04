A fantastic Saturday followed by a chance for showers on Sunday

Saturday was a mostly sunny day with partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures were around average and in the mid 70’s. Saturday night into Sunday will stay dry with increasing cloud cover as high pressure moves to our east. The clouds will also increase ahead of a cold front headed our way. The overnight low temperature will be warmer than last night and in the low 60’s. Sunday, it will be partly sunny for the first half of the day. The high temperature will be in the low 80’s. As the front at the surface moves towards us and an upper-level feature, there is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to overnight hours. The chance for rain starts around 2:00 PM. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong to severe. The main risks being strong wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The timing for the severe storms is approximately late afternoon to midnight. The severity of the storms depends on the timing of the storms and the strength of them to our west in the Midwest earlier in the day.