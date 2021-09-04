4-Day Weather Forecast For Monett
MONETT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
