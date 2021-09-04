CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 7 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) A sunny Saturday is here for Gulf Shores, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gulf Shores:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0bmawLCb00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
101
Followers
213
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Inman, SCPosted by
Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(INMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sylvania, GAPosted by
Sylvania (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvania is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(SYLVANIA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sylvania. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy