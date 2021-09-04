CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Delmarva Review: Never Room by Ed Granger

By Delmarva Review
talbotspy.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor’s Note: “The rooms we inhabit often inhabit us in ways we may not even realize. ‘Never Room’ is a poem about coping with miscarriage in which place and memory intersect. It tries to capture a moment on the trajectory of loss that also hints at future loss in the form of divorce. I tend to see the gray areas in life, so I avoid using absolutes. But this poem is an attempt to face up to one.”

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The Rooms#Delmarva Review#Finishing Line Press#Journal#Potomac Review#Little Patuxent Review#Naugatuck River Review#Rappahannock Review#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'The Great Circle'

“The Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead. New York: Knopf, 2021. 589 pages. $28.95 (Hardcover). Maggie Shipstead is a literary tinkerer of genius. Each of her three prize-winning novels is altogether different from the others, and this one, “The Great Circle,” is by far the most ambitious and technically challenging of the three: a pair of intertwined narratives involving two remarkable women and more than 100 years of history.
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya

——— If, as Virginia Woolf once argued, a woman needs money and a room of her own, what does she do when neither is available to her? How can she be her own person if the only jobs available pay minimum wage and rents are out of reach? In "Three Rooms," Jo Hamya confronts these questions as her unnamed narrator, a woman of color in London, struggles over the course of a year to call a space "hers."
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Crimson Spires Review – Gothic Vampire Mystery in the Deep South

I’m not ashamed to admit that, on occasion, I enjoy me some pulpy vampire fiction and while bloodsuckers are a staple of the video game bestiary, story or character based vampire-themed games are relatively rare. Although only part of the story and world, vampires make up an important element in the visual novel Crimson Spires, first released in 2020 for PC and Switch, and now making its way to PS4/5 and Xbox.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Societytalbotspy.org

This Great American Order: The KKK on Delmarva in the 1920s with Phil Hesser, Ph.D.

After the Revival of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in 1915, Klan organizer J.H. Hawkins made his way across Delmarva in the early 1920s, lecturing about “The Truth about the Ku Klux Klan” and forming local klans across Delmarva. By examining the newspapers of the time, this three-week class will focus on the impact of “Birth of a Nation” in the national climate of the early 20th Century and the revival of the Klan; the role of J.H. Hawkins on the growth of the Delmarva Klan in the twenties; and the opponents of the Klan and their role in its decline. Choose between ZOOM classes or RECORDED, 3 Sessions, Wednesdays Sept 15, 22, 29 from 1 to 2:30 pm $30.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Eloise Greenfield: Author who wrote books to inspire black children

Eloise Greenfield, an award-winning writer whose dozens of works helped broaden children’s literature so that young African Americans could see themselves, their history and their hopes in the pages of their picture books, has died aged 92. Greenfield spent nearly her entire life in Washington, where as a child she...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

Longing for a Vacation? Travel Within the Pages of a Book, Says Author Patti Callahan Henry

Welcome to our Parade.com weekly essay series Novel Advice in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, Patti Callahan talks about how reading can turn into the vacation you’re dreaming of. Read why, and be sure to check back each week for a new essay right here on Parade.com.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Rich Horton Reviews Whether Change by Scott Gable & C. Dombrowski, eds.

Whether Change is a new anthology subtitled ‘‘The Revolution will be Weird’’ – hence, stories about (leftist) radical change; but with a weird component. I thought the best pieces had the weirder ideas – in particular stories from Nick Mamatas and S.B. Divya. Mamatas’s ‘‘The Nth International’’ shows a billionaire (rather obviously modeled on a contemporary eccentric) being tortured and inter- rogated by a group of communist revolutionaries led by an AI. They want his spaceship to meet the communist aliens from Proxima Centauri… suffice it to say Mamatas has lots of fun, both torturing his billionaire and making gentle fun of communist in- fighting. Divya’s ‘‘Float Day’’ springs from a pretty pointed metaphor: one day everyone wakes up able to float, only weighed down by their possessions – so that the poorer people float higher. The story, though, turns on three school girls, close friends, who fit three separate rungs on this (nearly literal!) ladder, and whose friendship is thus imperiled. This dynamic carries the action effectively.
Books & Literaturecreativeboom.com

Michael Elliot on the five books that showed him the power of storytelling

With storytelling in mind, Michael has worked for brands such as Mercedes Benz, Virgin Atlantic and Ford, crafting commercials, short films, and everything in-between. He has an extraordinary talent to take enormous amounts of media, footage and content and fashion it into a compelling story that can be told in less than 60 seconds. That's no easy feat, as anyone in the film industry will testify.
NFLgeorgetowner.com

Kitty Kelley Book Club: ‘Blind Man’s Bluff: A Memoir’

Some memoirs flicker like fireflies on a summer night. Others pierce your psyche with their subjects’ tortured experiences, consequent miseries and — finally — their oh-so-glorious survival. “The Story of My Life” by Helen Keller, “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt, “The Liars’ Club” by Mary Karr, Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking” and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou are among the memoirs that leave you breathless; they’re books you keep and don’t pawn off on your neighbor’s yard sale.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Summer writes whimsical tales

For as long as she can remember, Lorna Summer loved to write. At the age of four, she was brainstorming magical characters for her stories and spilling her creative thoughts onto blank pages. Wickenburg resident Summer joined the Hassayampa Writer’s Club about four years ago after moving to Wickenburg from...
ImmigrationKUOW

Anna Qu’s fierce memoir grapples with child labor, immigration, and love

As a teen, Chinese American author Anna Qu was forced by her mother to work in their family's garment factory in Queens, New York. At home she was the family’s maid, and faced punishment for doing things like schoolwork. Qu contacted Child Protective Services to report her mother, but due to bureaucratic bumbling she was left her to fend for herself. Now as an adult, Qu reckons with life, family, and not so easy answers to past trauma in her memoir.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

My Favorite Fictional Rage-Filled Women

Much has been made of female rage in the past few years. From Soraya Chemaly’s Rage Becomes Her to Brittney Cooper’s Eloquent Rage to Rebecca Traister’s Good and Mad, it is as if we’ve finally been given permission to let loose the years of fury and resentment that have been building up inside of us, encasing our hearts in a bitter blackness, making our chests burn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy